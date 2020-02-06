AEW shares graphic photo of Cody Rhodes' back; MJF reacts

Cody received 10 lashes in a brutal segment

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF unleashed his wrath on his former mentor Cody Rhodes in a disturbing segment to close out the show. The segment saw Rhodes getting ten lashes from MJF and his sidekick, Wardlow. To cap off the segment, MJF hit Cody between the legs and fled the spot through the crowd. During the ruckus, a fan tried to attack MJF but was immediately put down by the heelish duo and security.

Soon after, All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter handle posted a gruesome image showing the aftermath of MJF's lashes on Rhodes' back. As can be seen in this picture, Cody's back looks all messed up after the segment that ended Dynamite. MJF responded to the tweet as well, stating that Cody should have just stayed down.

Also read: 5 times a heel won the main event of WrestleMania

MJF had put up a few terms before he would grant Cody a match at AEW Revolution on February 29. Cody has successfully fulfilled the first term after taking ten brutal lashes on tonight's show. As per the second term, Cody can't touch MJF until AEW's next show. The third term states that Rhodes will have to take on Wardlow inside a steel cage on February 19.