AEW signs former WWE Superstar and ECW Legend Taz

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

He has joined the revolution ...again (Pic Source: AEW Twitter)

It looks like another legend has joined the ever-growing AEW roster. On their official Twitter account, the promotion announced the signing of ECW Legend and former WWE Superstar Taz.

Yesterday #AEWDynamite was extended to 2023 by @tntdrama and Today we are happy to announce that @OfficialTAZ has signed a multiple year agreement with #AEW pic.twitter.com/dX99wxdfvR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020

Cody Rhodes announced the news himself, seated alongside Taz and AEW Vice President Chris Harrington. The former WWE Superstar, seated next to Cody, signed the contract and said:

"The coin looks right. So...it looks pretty good. (After signing, shakes hands with Cody) Well, it looks like I have joined a revolution...again."

The last three words are poignant as Taz was an ECW original as well as a two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion. When ECW was created under the direction of Paul Heyman in the 1990s, they also billed themselves as a 'revolution'. Some would even argue that the Attitude Era or the NWO wouldn't have existed without them.

Coming back to the original story, AEW has scored a significant win with the hiring of Taz. While it's unclear what his role will be, it would be logical to believe that there would some commentating involved.

Considering that AEW just signed a new deal with TNT, which actually guarantees another show on the network, it's most likely that Taz will be a part of that. At this point, it's just speculation.

With that said, Taz brings a lot of experience to the table and as a commentator, he can hold his own. It'll be interesting to see what his role will be going forward.