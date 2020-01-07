AEW star challenges Bullet Club leader Jay White to a match

Jay White

On the back of two outstanding performances at Wrestle Kingdom 14, 'Switchblade' Jay White is certainly riding high with momentum despite having lost the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito at the Tokyo Dome.

White, who defeated Kota Ibushi on Night 2 of WK 14 in order to avenge in G1 Climax finals loss, has now been called out by All Elite Wrestling superstar Shawn Spears, as the latter has challenged 'Switchblade' to a match.

Shawn Spears calls out Jay White

Since signing with All Elite Wrestling, Shawn Spears has had a few outstanding matches for the American promotion, most notably his bout against Cody from AEW: All Out. Taking to Twitter recently, 'The Chairman' has now expressed his interest in facing Bullet Club leader Jay White in another potential AEW-NJPW crossover match.

Spears tweeted out stating that he would like to wrestle White at some point and you can check out the message below:

Hey Switchblade,



We should wrestle sometime.



Sincerely yours,



The Chairman — “The Chairman” Shawn Spears (@Perfec10n) January 5, 2020

Will Spears vs White happen?

As of now, the possibility of a match between Shawn Spears and Jay White seems unlikely given that the highly-talked about working relationship between AEW and NJPW might not happen after all, especially after Chris Jericho defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14. However, with Jon Moxley still working for both promotions, we never know what might happen in the near future.