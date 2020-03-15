AEW star Chris Jericho shares childhood photo of himself on Instagram

Le Champion started as a baby (Pic Source: AEW)

Chris Jericho is probably one of the best heels in professional wrestling today. His time in AEW has been hailed as a renaissance of his wrestling career. His current feuds with The Elite and Jon Moxley are captivating and engaging audiences everywhere.

His ability to get things to trends such as his 'A little Bit of the Bubbly' meme was sensational, and only someone with his experience could get that over. But Le Champion's love of 'Bubbly' may have started much earlier than wrestling fans realize.

Jericho shared a childhood photo of him and his father on Instagram. The picture says it all.

While Jericho's posts have been interesting to a degree, he's so aware that most of the world is right now in turmoil. With the coronavirus being ruled a pandemic by the World Health Organization, Jericho took to his YouTube channel, telling fans to stay calm amid the crises.

AEW is taking the Covid-19 virus seriously as they moved Wednesday's Dynamite show from Rochester, New York, to Jacksonville, Florida.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. pic.twitter.com/4OGpiRW1oU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020

It'll be interesting to see the pandemic will affect AEW shows going forward. Chris Jericho and the rest of his Inner Circle is still set to take on The Elite on March 25 in a Blood & Guts match.