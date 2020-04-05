AEW star has interesting comment on druids interfering in Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36

A bunch of druids interfered in the Boneyard Match and were taken out by The Undertaker.

An AEW star had something to say in regards to the druids' appearance.

Evil Uno has reacted to the druids interfering in the Boneyard Match

The Undertaker and AJ Styles headlined the first night of WrestleMania 36, in a Boneyard Match. The cinematic presentation of the contest was heavily praised by fans and critics alike on social media. The match ended with The Undertaker burying The Phenomenal One alive, by putting him in a hole and covering it with dirt.

At one point during the match, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson called The Deadman out and stated that they're just getting started. Suddenly, a bunch of druids appeared and surrounded The Undertaker. It didn't take long for The Phenom to put the druids down, but he was then attacked by Gallows and Anderson, followed by Styles.

The match garnered responses from several wrestling personalities, but none were as amusing as that of All Elite Wrestling star, Evil Uno. The Dark Order member posted a tweet reacting to the interference by the druids in the Boneyard Match. He simply stated that the druids weren't The Dark Order. Check out the tweet below:

That's not us. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) April 5, 2020

The tweet was met with a huge response from fans. There were many who praised Uno for the amusing tweet, while a lot of fans took it as an attempt to seek attention. Fans who have watched The Dark Order on AEW TV must be aware that the stable dresses up in black attire, and the members wear black masks to cover their faces.

Evil Uno is known for posting cryptic tweets on a regular basis. Soon after he tweeted the above message, Uno posted another tweet, heaping praise on the Boneyard Match. As mentioned earlier, the match wasn't the usual contest that we are used to seeing inside the squared circle. It was presented as a movie with cinematic effects, something AEW star Matt Hardy has done several times in the past. Check out the tweet below:

Evil Uno enjoys cinematic pro wrestling. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) April 5, 2020

The stable first appeared on AEW's first-ever show, Double Or Nothing, on May 25, 2019. The faction originally consisted of two wrestlers, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson. The duo appeared after a tag team match that saw Best Friends (Trent and Chuck Taylor) defeating Angelico and Jack Evans. Uno and Grayson attacked everyone with aid from a bunch of masked henchmen, dubbed as 'creepers'.

Recently, the stable revealed the identity of The Exalted One, after teasing the same for weeks on end. The mystery man turned out to be former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee, who is now being prominently featured on AEW TV.