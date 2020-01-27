AEW star invades 2020 Royal Rumble; Cuts iconic promo

The 2020 Royal Rumble is taking place in Houston, Texas, and there was a lot of fantastic action in the ring, but there was something interesting happening outside the venue as well!

AEW star Sammy Guevara, who is a member of Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle faction, was present outside the Minute Maid Park where the 2020 edition of Royal Rumble was taking place.

Guevara was on a kids mini tank, perhaps a nod to DX's invasion all those years ago, in a similar coloured military vehicle. The Spanish God got on the mic and reenacted his version of the Steiner Math promo, outside the arena.

I REPEAT @sammyguevara just invaded the Royal Rumble!!! pic.twitter.com/d2f9a5GiAe — Not Santa (@ICEgelski) January 26, 2020

Guevara drove around in his mini tank outside of the arena, cutting promos and getting quite a few laughs from fans all around.

The highly-rated AEW star recently took potshots at WWE's King Corbin, saying that he was much better than Corbin in the ring and that he does "a lot of cool stuff" compared to the Lone Wolf.

At the recent Bash at the Beach, Guevara faced former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley in an exciting singles match, which was won by Moxley.

