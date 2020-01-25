AEW star takes huge shot at King Corbin

All Elite Wrestling star and "The Inner Circle" member Sammy Guevara recently sat down with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on "Chris Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea”, and discussed a bunch of topics. Alvarez praised Guevara for being a great heel and the discussion soon turned towards WWE’s King Corbin.

The Spanish God had some interesting things to say about Corbin, and ended up taking a bunch of shots at the 2019 King of the Ring winner. Guevara stated that he has not watched a Corbin match that has impressed him, and added that “he does less cool stuff”.

I think it’s not only how I look, but I think it’s also my in-ring, you know? I think I’m exciting to watch, whether you like me or hate me, I do a lot of cool stuff. You know, Baron Corbin, I don’t know…

Corbin has been a part of the main roster for a while now, and is currently feuding with Roman Reigns on SmackDown Live. Although there are many fans who believe that Corbin has “go away heat”, there’s a large group of fans who consider him a top heel who does a great job of making people hate him. It would be interesting to see what Corbin has to say in response to Guevara’s comments.

