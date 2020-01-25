Stone Cold opens up on hilarious WWE Royal Rumble botch

25 Jan 2020

Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently sat down with Bleacher Report and discussed the upcoming Royal Rumble match. The Rattlesnake also opened up on his Royal Rumble 1996 botch.

According to Austin, he was scheduled to be the fourth-to-last wrestler left in the squared circle. Courtesy the botch, he was eliminated from the match way before the actual spot could take place.

I was supposed to be like the fourth-to-last guy left in the ring, a pretty damn good spot and a pretty good shove from the company for a guy coming in. I did a clothesline spot with Fatu and was going to hang onto the top rope and come back in. Well, the thing was, everybody was wearing baby oil in those days, so the ropes and everything was very, very slippery, and I couldn’t grab the top rope, and I ended up on my a** on the floor, eliminated early.

I had to get Shawn Michaels’ attention and let him know I was out. He had to figure out how to fix my mess. I go back to the back, and I’m thinking, ‘OK man, here’s this company taking a chance on me, and I blew it.’

The free-for-all was won by Shawn Michaels, who went on to defeat Bret "The Hitman" Hart for the WWE title at WrestleMania 12. Austin, on the other hand, met Savio Vega at The Show of Shows in a winning effort. His time to shine would come soon though, as the King of the Ring 1996 was almost on the horizon.