Former Intercontinental Champion hopes to confront Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sat down with TVInsider and discussed several topics including the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. McIntyre opened up on Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble match even though he's already a top Champion.

The Scottish Psychopath said that he hopes to cross paths with Lesnar at some point during the annual free-for-all, and added that he's improved a lot since the last time Lesnar got the upper hand on him. McIntyre also stated that he wants to fight Lesnar at WrestleMania, and the thought has been on his mind for the past few years.

"I hope he is in there when I am. There hasn’t been a confrontation between myself and Brock since I came back. Very briefly when I was younger, he got the upper hand on me. I certainly wasn’t ready for that moment. These days I’m bigger, stronger.

"If I won the Rumble, it’s the same guy I’ve had in mind for years. I’d fight Brock Lesnar in a second. A lot of people on the roster genuinely wouldn’t want to get in the ring with him."

McIntyre isn't wrong when he says that he has improved a lot since the time Lesnar demolished him inside the ring. The WWE Universe wouldn't mind seeing these two behemoths clash at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. A victory over someone of the caliber of Lesnar would instantly turn McIntyre into a megastar.