AEW star to join WWE; immediately dethrone Charlotte Flair after she beats Tiffany Stratton? Potential explored

Charlotte Flair is set to face Tiffany Stratton in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41. Throughout the build, The Queen has had an upper hand over The Buff Barbie. There are high chances that she might become the new WWE Women's Champion in Las Vegas. However, Flair's celebration might be short-lived as an AEW star is rumored to confront her following the match.

Could Mariah May confront Charlotte Flair following her potential victory over Stratton? The Glamour is currently a part of AEW, but recent reports suggest that she is likely to join WWE as soon as her contract expires. Many believe that WrestleMania is the perfect stage for that to happen. Mariah could confront The Queen, setting the tone for their feud following 'Mania.

However, the chances of it happening are extremely low. Although Mariah May is believed to be WWE-bound, her contract is reportedly set to expire this summer. The former AEW Women's World Champion might debut around July or August if the report is true. If a potential confrontation with Charlotte Flair were to happen, WWE could save it for SummerSlam instead.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for Mariah May, as fans have been eagerly waiting to see her join the Stamford-based promotion.

Charlotte Flair to be Mariah May's first opponent in WWE?

Ever since Mariah May was rumored to come to WWE, fans have started to fantasize about the dream matches that could happen. And Charlotte Flair is one of the dream opponents on the list. If May debuts in WWE, Flair could very well be her first opponent.

The Queen is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history, and no one can deny that. If the company wants to make Mariah May feel like a real deal, what could be a better way than having her go toe-to-toe with Charlotte Flair? A feud with the WWE legend could immediately showcase The Glamour as a top star.

Charlotte represents a rich legacy, dominance, and excellence, while Mariah brings chaos, glam, and attitude to the table. This creates a striking contrast in their personas. It could indeed be an interesting battle of two generations, which could heat up the WWE women's division.

There is a wave of excitement among fans to see the AEW star in WWE. It remains to be seen when that happens.

