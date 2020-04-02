AEW star made Corey Graves think John Cena didn't like him

Corey Graves told the story to John Cena in person on his podcast

Colt Cabana recently joined AEW but previously worked for WWE

Corey Graves

Corey Graves revealed on his After The Bell podcast that Colt Cabana often jokes that John Cena “hates him” due to an awkward interaction between the two men earlier in their careers.

The SmackDown commentator explained how he was working for WWE as an extra in Chicago one time when he and Cena made eye contact from across the room in catering.

Cabana, who now works for AEW, was with Graves at the time and informed him that he had just received the “John Cena death stare”.

“He goes, ‘Cena hates you.’ It became this ongoing rib and I feel like it was one of those things I expected. It was in my head, so from then on any time I saw you, even years down the road, I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I did to this guy but this guy hates me.’ Meanwhile, you had no idea who I even am!”

When Graves made it to FCW, he spoke to Cena for the first time in person and found out that the 16-time World Champion is “not such a bad guy”.

WWE WrestleMania 36 preview

It is not yet known whether Corey Graves will be part of the commentary team for WrestleMania 36, but we do know that John Cena will return to action for the first time in over a year against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri have taken a look at all the big talking points ahead of this weekend’s event in the video above.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use these quotes.