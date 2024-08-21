AEW star to make his WWE debut alongside Andrade? Exploring the chances

Andrade has found himself in a bit of a pickle over on SmackDown. After two successful bouts against Carmelo Hayes, the 34-year-old superstar once again must deal with the problem that is "Him." Hayes didn't take kindly to the losses and, as such, not only cost El Idolo his No.1 Contender's match for the US title but also beat him one-on-one a week later. With that in mind, the Mexican star could use some help and may even find an ally in a former AEW talent.

The AEW star in question here is Jose the Assistant, who worked closely with Andrade during his previous run with the Jacksonville-based promotion. For those who don't remember, Jose the Assistant, whose real name is Jose Garcia, served as El Idolo's manager during their shared time in AEW. However, his time with the company came to an end in April 2024, just a few months after the SmackDown star returned to WWE.

But why would he be allying with Andrade now? Well, the obvious manager-client relationship aside, Jose the Assistant was reportedly spotted backstage on last week's episode of SmackDown. Now, while there is no confirmation on whether he has signed with the company, the possibility is there. And, should that be the case, pairing him with the three-time WWE champion on his debut makes sense.

A partnership between the two would certainly be an interesting idea to explore. But this is all just speculation and only time will tell if this is something Triple H and WWE have considered.

Andrade still has some unfinished business with Carmelo Hayes

As mentioned earlier, Andrade is currently in the middle of a heated feud with Carmelo Hayes. While he was under the assumption that he had put their rivalry to rest following two successive victories, Hayes had other ideas. Unable to sit idly after suffering such humiliation, the 30-year-old interfered in El Idolo's match with Santos Escobar.

This led to a match between the two last week that, to everyone's surprise, ended in Hayes' favor. Now, many will be wondering if he used questionable tactics to earn the victory, but that was far from the case. That said, he did decide to gloat in front of El Idolo, which resulted in a huge brawl where even WWE officials had to get involved.

It's safe to say that the two have unfinished business, which they will likely settle in the coming weeks. But, regardless of who comes out on top, there is no denying that they have put on a great show in each and every one of their matches, and they will likely do the same when they clash again.

