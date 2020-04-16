AEW star Matt Hardy comments on WWE's mass exodus

Earlier today, WWE were forced to release and furlough several of their in-ring and backstage employees.

Former WWE Superstar, who currently is with AEW, commented on WWE's mass exodus.

Matt Hardy

It has been a very tough day for the wrestlers across the world of professional wrestling. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the effect it has had in sports and world in general, WWE were forced to release and furlough several of their employees, including in-ring performers and backstage producers.

So it is not surprising that in these testing times, the world of professional wrestling is uniting beautifully to support each other, irrespective of the promotions. One such wrestler was AEW's Matt Hardy, who had a few kind words for the several employees let go by WWE.

In an edition of his daily Twitter vlog titled 'IN THIS TOGETHER', Matt Hardy spoke about how he tries to bring a little joy through these videos.

In the video, he said:

"There's so many people out there during these uncertain, trying, scary times, that are dealing with so many issues. So many people across the United States have been laid off and lost their jobs, which is heartbreaking. And even today, I have so many friends, so many great brothers at WWE that lost their jobs and were laid off. I want each and every one of you to know that my heart breaks for you, I am so sad, it's terrible. We are going to get through this, we gotta stay tough because tough times calls for tough mentality.

He signed off the video asking everyone to stay safe and vigilant.

Matt Hardy had been a part of WWE for close to 20 years, making his debut for then-WWF way back in 1994. Both Matt and his brother Jeff, together called The Hardy Boyz, redefined tag team wrestling during their time in WWE, where they were multi-time Tag Team Champions

While his brother Jeff is still a part of WWE, Matt Hardy made a jump to AEW just last month, where he debuted on Dynamite with the 'Broken' gimmick.

We here at Sportskeeda are grateful to all the stars, in-ring and backstage, who were furloughed and released today for entertaining us over the years. We would like to wish them the best in these difficult times and hope to see them back, doing what they love very, very soon.