AEW star sarcastically says The Undertaker needs to be put in jail

AEW star Trent recently took to Twitter and shared his opinion on WWE legend The Undertaker's comments criticizing the current WWE locker room.

The Undertaker was a guest on the latest edition of Joe Rogan's podcast, and made some comments about today's generation of WWE wrestlers that didn't sit well with many. The Deadman compared the current WWE locker room to the one from the time when he was a young gun in the company, and added that he liked it when 'men were men'.

"In that era of guys too, men were men. You go into a dressing room today and it's a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room... half of them had knives and guns in their bags. Sh*t got handled then. Now you walk in and there's guys playing video games and f**king making sure they look pretty. It's evolution, I guess. I don't know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men."

Tom Prichard posted a tweet soon after, urging the listeners to 'really Listen', before forming opinions. The tweet garnered a response from AEW star Trent, who posted what seemed like a sarcastic reply in support of The Undertaker. His response is seemingly hinting that people are blowing The Undertaker's comments out of proportion.

bad take. the undertaker needs to be put in jail. https://t.co/B1ymB9FwuC — TRENT? (@trentylocks) January 23, 2021

Trent later responded to a fan's now-deleted tweet, and confirmed that he was in fact, being sarcastic.

I think you might have misunderstood my tone — TRENT? (@trentylocks) January 23, 2021

The Undertaker's controversial comments took Wrestling Twitter by storm

The Undertaker's comments about today's wrestlers didn't sit well with a lot of them as well as the WWE Universe. Many fans dubbed The Undertaker as an 'out of touch' old guy, while wrestlers like Xavier Woods and Aiden English respectfully made it clear that The Phenom is wrong on this one.

The Undertaker has yet to make a follow-up comment to his original one, and it seems highly unlikely that he will do so. What do you think of The Undertaker's comments targeting WWE's current crop of Superstars? Sound off in the comments section.