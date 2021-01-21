Xavier Woods responds to The Undertaker's controversial criticism of modern-day WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was the most recent guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. On the show, he was quizzed regarding his thoughts on WWE's current output, and his response was rather negative.

The Undertaker criticized WWE's recent shows and called them "soft". The Deadman admitted that he found the current WWE product quite difficult to watch. Reflecting on the changes between today's era of WWE in comparison to when he was a full-time performer, The Undertaker said that he preferred the old days from his perspective:

"In that era of guys too, men were men. You go into a dressing room today and it's a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room... half of them had knives and guns in their bags. Sh*t got handled then. Now you walk in and there's guys playing video games and f**king making sure they look pretty. It's evolution, I guess. I don't know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men."

The Undertaker's comments haven't sat well with a few modern WWE stars. In response to what The Phenom had to say, WWE RAW Superstar Xavier Woods recently posted a tweet of his own.

I wouldn’t be the person that I am without the guidance and lessons of a few key people from the previous generation of wrestling. They taught me about the business, to save my money, & that having video games in the locker room is healthier than having [redacted]. Thank you guys — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) January 21, 2021

While Woods has been respectful towards the older generation of WWE Superstars who taught him important lessons in the pro wrestling industry, he made sure to subtly acknowledge The Undertaker's controversial comments through his tweet, as embedded above.

WWE recently celebrated the 30-year career of The Undertaker

The Undertaker has had an incredibly successful WWE career that spanned three decades. Mark Calaway made his on-camera debut as The Undertaker at the 1990 edition of Survivor Series, and stars from the past and the present came to celebrate his final farewell at the Survivor Series event in 2020.

One WWE Superstar who had great things to say about The Undertaker was Xavier Woods' fellow New Day star, Big E. In an exclusive SK Wrestling interview, the popular WWE SmackDown Superstar had the following to say about The Deadman:

"For me, what I think about is just the times backstage. I've been fortunate to call him a co-worker in many ways. Even though he's still 'that guy' he's kinda thought of as the godfather of wresting in many ways."

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker's controversial comments? Sound off in the comments section below.