AEW star says Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels are 'worst WWE Champions of all time'

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels had eight WWE title reigns between them in the 1990s

Jake Roberts was on the same roster as both Superstars

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels are two-time WWE Hall of Famers

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has given his opinion that Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels are the worst WWE Champions of all time.

The two Superstars were among the most decorated Champions on the WWE roster in the 1990s, with Hart holding the WWE Championship on five occasions and Michaels winning the company’s top title three times.

Asked on the FlipDaScript podcast why he did not become WWE Champion during his seven-year association with WWE, Roberts explained that he did not hold the title because his character did not need it.

He went on to say that Hart and Michaels both needed titles "because nobody paid attention to them", while he mentioned that neither Superstar drew money in the same way that other WWE Champions did.

“You check the books, man, check the books. Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were the worst Champions of all. They did not put money in the bank.”

Roberts, who now works as Lance Archer’s manager in AEW, added that Hart and Michaels were “two little b****es fighting over a girl [Sunny]” and he does not believe Hart should ever have won the WWE Championship.

“I think Shawn was a better showman than Bret, no doubt. Bret was boring. Bret was a great wrestler. To me, Bret Hart would never have been Champion. He belongs on the fifth or sixth match in a tag situation.”