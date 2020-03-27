AEW star says Daniel Bryan offered him a role in WWE storyline involving Roman Reigns

Bryan called him and asked if he wanted to be a part of the storyline.

The former WWE Superstar added that he respects Bryan more than anybody in this business.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho welcomed AEW's newest signee Brodie Lee on the latest edition of his 'Talk Is Jericho" podcast. The Exalted One revealed a bunch of interesting tidbits surrounding his WWE release, that was granted on December 8, 2019.

Lee also shed light on his brief return and reformation of The Bludgeon Brothers, last year. According to Lee, Daniel Bryan was responsible for his return to the ring.

So Bryan calls me, and says, 'Hey man, how are you feeling right now?' He then says, 'Do you wanna come back to work?' I was like, 'With who?' He says, 'With me', and I said 'Yeah'. So, Bryan is one of the people in the business I respect more than anybody. They kind of built this story of who attacked Roman, and it ended up being Rowan.

Lee and Rowan reformed The Bludgeon Brothers, but the reunion didn't last long. Lee said that the two were separated in the 2019 Draft without them having any idea about it.

After it was revealed that Rowan was Roman Reigns' mystery attacker, he faced The Big Dog at Clash of Champions. Rowan picked up a huge win over Reigns, thanks to a returning Lee. The duo lost to Reigns and Bryan at Hell In A Cell, soon after which the 2019 Draft led to the team getting disbanded.