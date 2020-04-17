AEW star says he's "definitely getting fired" when company signs released WWE Superstars, deletes tweet later

The controversial tweet received a negative response from fans and was deleted soon.

WWE had recently released several Superstars to cut costs.

Some of the big names that were released by WWE

All Elite Wrestling star and one-half of Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, recently made a post on his official Twitter handle. Taylor stated in jest that he will "definitely get fired" when AEW signs WWE Superstars who were recently let go.

Around 15 minutes after the tweet was posted, Chuck ended up deleting it. You can check out the screenshot of his tweet below:

Chuck Taylor's now-deleted tweet

Fans must be aware by now that WWE released a whole host of Superstars and backstage employees amidst the coronavirus crisis. The releases of Rusev, Drake Maverick and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle were something the WWE Universe hadn't expected.

Taylor's tweet received a lot of backlash from fans

It seems Taylor's tweet was met with a negative response from fans, as there aren't many who would appreciate someone making such tweets when a bunch of people have just gotten released.

Chuck's statement could also be seen by AEW as putting them in a bad light, and putting across the message that AEW tries to get every guy on board who has been let go by WWE.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had recently made comments stating that he is upset at the ones who are getting hostile towards WWE following the releases. The comment had infuriated fans to no end and the former Universal Champion faced severe backlash online.

It's pretty clear that tweets remotely going against the ones who lost their jobs, or tweets that try to take the situation in jest, aren't a good idea at the moment, and Taylor certainly did the right thing by removing the same.