AEW star says Triple H asked him if he wanted to go to NJPW

The Game asked him if he wanted to go to NJPW, and added that he could make that happen.

The former WWE Superstar believes WWE was going to buy NJPW at the time, hence Triple H made the offer.

Triple H

Brodie Lee was recently revealed as "The Exalted One" of The Dark Order, in All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar went on to appear on the latest edition of Chris Jericho's podcast, and the duo discussed a variety of topics surrounding Lee's WWE exit.

Lee publicly requested his WWE release after WrestleMania 35 but wasn't granted the same. A short while after Lee's release request was rejected by Vince McMahon, Triple H called him and asked whether he wanted to go to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Hunter called me and said, 'What do you want to do', and I said that I wanna wrestle. He asked if I wanted to go to New Japan. I was like, 'Yes, 100%'. I asked if he can make that happen, and he said yes, that he can make that happen. And of course, it never happened.

Lee was on the sideline for a while, before returning at the Clash of Champions 2019 PPV. He reformed The Bludgeon Brothers with Erick Rowan and helped him defeat Roman Reigns. The team was disbanded when Rowan was drafted to WWE RAW during the 2019 Draft.

The Dark Order was teasing the arrival of The Exalted One for weeks on end, and many believed that Matt Hardy would be revealed as the mystery man. To many fans' surprise, Lee debuted in AEW as The Exalted One and is currently involved in one of the top storylines in the promotion.