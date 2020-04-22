AEW star tells Chris Jericho that she was moved from her seat for WWE match

Was it intentional? (Image Source: AEW)

One of the better rising stars in AEW, Britt Baker, has been churning great heel promos for the last couple of months and has had great moments on Dynamite. But fans will probably remember that she was part of Adam Cole's match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in an unexpected cameo as the camera focused on her in the audience.

In discussion with Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Britt Baker reveals that while she had no idea that she was on camera during an Adam Cole spot in the cage, and says that she was moved to her seat during his match. She said:

"So, I'm in my seat, everything's good. And they, for his match, they moved me and they said, 'hey, you'll be fine here because you're behind the commentary table and because the match is in the cage, the camera is not going to come out at all.' And to me, I was like, 'okay, that makes sense.' It wasn't until the very end that he took this disgusting bump off the top of the cage. I didn't even know which camera it was because I was looking in the ring."

Baker goes on to say she only found out after Triple H came to apologize to her. Baker goes on to say that he was very apologetic, and it was not intentional. Baker was unsure whether she actually believed his explanation. With that said, she did say that the cameo ended up with her being the top Google search for that entire show.

Baker also said that it was remarkable that an AEW star was the top Google-searched term for a WWE NXT show. Sometimes, happy accidents have unintended consequences.

If quotes from this article are used, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.