AEW star tells Cody Rhodes that he will retire if he loses his next match

In a few days, a storied career may soon be coming to an end.

Will this be the last time the fans see this star in the ring?.

​ A person that is close to Cody (Pic Source: AEW)

There always comes a time where a wrestler must hang their boots. For some, it might be closer than they think. Dustin Rhodes, a legend in his own right, spoke to his brother, Cody Rhodes, on the phone, stating that he will retire if he loses his next match to Kip Sabian.

Shocking clip from the next episode of “Road To”:



“If I cannot beat that son of a B***h, I will retire.” - @DustinRhodes on his TNT Championship Quarterfinal match up with @theKipSabian



Road to the TNT Championship drops this Monday, April 20th at 7/6c - https://t.co/ovL0W5rMeS pic.twitter.com/eReOzl5wVR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 18, 2020

AEW released the clip via their official account as a preview for their next "Road To" video series. As revealed above, Dustin will be taking on Kip Sabian in the TNT Championship tournament.

There's only 1 first #AEWTNTchampion!



This is my shot! NEXT WEDNESDAY NIGHT. I need you fans!! I need you to fill up my heart. #Perseverance @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite 🧨 pic.twitter.com/xnuho44vub — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 18, 2020

At 51 years old, the wrestler known to many as Goldust, has had a storied career, especially during his time in WWE, feuding with the likes Rowdy Piper, Razor Ramon, and even Cody himself. Many thought he was done once he left WWE.

As a guest on AEW Unrestricted, Dustin Rhodes said that he lost his passion for the business when he left WWE. But it was his match at Double or Nothing last year with Cody that probably lit the fire again.

With that said, will Dustin Rhodes finally retire from the pro wrestling business? In a few days, wrestling fans will soon find out.