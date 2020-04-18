AEW star tells Cody Rhodes that he will retire if he loses his next match
- In a few days, a storied career may soon be coming to an end.
- Will this be the last time the fans see this star in the ring?.
There always comes a time where a wrestler must hang their boots. For some, it might be closer than they think. Dustin Rhodes, a legend in his own right, spoke to his brother, Cody Rhodes, on the phone, stating that he will retire if he loses his next match to Kip Sabian.
AEW released the clip via their official account as a preview for their next "Road To" video series. As revealed above, Dustin will be taking on Kip Sabian in the TNT Championship tournament.
At 51 years old, the wrestler known to many as Goldust, has had a storied career, especially during his time in WWE, feuding with the likes Rowdy Piper, Razor Ramon, and even Cody himself. Many thought he was done once he left WWE.
As a guest on AEW Unrestricted, Dustin Rhodes said that he lost his passion for the business when he left WWE. But it was his match at Double or Nothing last year with Cody that probably lit the fire again.
With that said, will Dustin Rhodes finally retire from the pro wrestling business? In a few days, wrestling fans will soon find out.
