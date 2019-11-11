AEW star tells Rusev to leave Lana and WWE

Rusev has attempted to win back Lana in recent weeks

The love triangle storyline on WWE RAW between Bobby Lashley, Rusev and Lana is the talk of the wrestling world at the moment.

Earlier today, a fan tweeted that he would be “good with that” if WWE decided to suddenly drop the story with no explanation, which prompted Rusev to reply that “nobody cares what you are good with”.

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger), who is now part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction in AEW, has added his voice to the conversation, telling Rusev over social media that he should not only leave Lana but also leave WWE.

“Leave her and that a*****e company . #ImWithAEW”

Jake Hager is not afraid to speak his mind!

Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley: The story so far

In September 2019, Rusev returned to in-ring action for the first time in three months when he defeated Mike Kanellis on an episode of RAW.

Later in the month, the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Rusev on RAW ended in chaotic circumstances, as Bobby Lashley and Lana shared their first public kiss in front of “The Bulgarian Brute”, while “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt attacked Rollins to close the show.

Since then, the romance between Lana and Lashley has featured prominently on Monday nights, with the storyline drawing comparisons to some of the risqué segments that WWE produced in the Attitude Era.

On the November 4 episode of RAW, Rusev challenged Lashley to face him in a match, but "The Dominator" revealed that he had not been cleared to compete after he suffered a groin injury whilst in the company of Lana.

In the end, Rusev defeated Drew McIntyre via disqualification after being hit with a crutch by Lashley, who feigned the injury all along.

