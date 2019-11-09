12 Spoilers from the WWE RAW taping in Manchester

Seth Rollins and Rusev were both involved in big moments

After taping the November 8 episode of SmackDown in Manchester, England, WWE also recorded matches and segments for the November 11 episode of RAW.

The company usually tapes SmackDown and RAW on separate nights during the biannual UK tour. However, they decided to record both shows back-to-back on Friday, meaning results and spoilers are available for Monday’s RAW three days before the episode will air.

The most recent episode of the Red brand’s show mostly revolved around Seth Rollins, who could not decide whether or not to accept Triple H’s offer to join Team NXT ahead of Survivor Series.

Did the former Universal Champion opt to align with his long-time mentor? And which NXT Superstars made their presence felt on the show?

In this article, let’s take a look at 12 spoilers from the pre-recorded episode of RAW.

#1 The Kabuki Warriors retained against Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

One week after Charlotte Flair and Natalya defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane on RAW, Becky Lynch and Flair joined forces to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Team titles in the first match of the night.

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, who faces Lynch and Bayley in a Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat match at Survivor Series on November 24, appeared at ringside to get a closer look at one of her upcoming opponents.

Unfortunately for Lynch, another of her Survivor Series rivals – SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley – proved to be a distraction after she began to attack Baszler at ringside.

This caused Lynch to focus on the action outside of the ring, allowing Asuka to roll “The Man” up to retain the Women’s Tag Team titles for The Kabuki Warriors.

Baszler then scurried away, while Bayley gained the upper hand ahead of Survivor Series by attacking Lynch.

