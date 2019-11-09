13 Spoilers from the WWE SmackDown taping in Manchester

Roman Reigns faced Baron Corbin

The November 8 episode of SmackDown took place in Manchester, England, which meant WWE taped the show several hours prior to it airing on television.

WWE announced heading into the episode that Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin would go one-on-one in a match that had previously been advertised for last week’s SmackDown, which had to be rewritten at the last minute due to the travel issues coming back from Saudi Arabia.

A title match between SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) had also been advertised by WWE, while Sasha Banks was confirmed to make her in-ring return against Nikki Cross.

WWE also announced that Manchester’s own Tyson Fury would appear on the show following his countout victory over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel on October 31.

So, did Reigns or Corbin come out on top? Were new Tag Team Champions crowned? Did the WWE Universe witness another confrontation between Fury and Strowman?

In this article, let’s take a look at 13 spoilers from the pre-recorded episode of SmackDown.

#1 Baron Corbin began the show by mocking Roman Reigns

Ahead of their match later in the night, Baron Corbin mocked Roman Reigns during an in-ring promo in the opening segment of the show.

The 2019 King of the Ring winner said Reigns’ testicles have “shrunk into marbles” and pointed everybody in the direction of the titantron, which showed the former Shield member’s “Big Dog” logo.

Edited graphics showed the dog letting out a high-pitched bark, much like a chihuahua, as opposed to a “Big Dog”.

#2 The New Day made fun of Charlotte Flair’s title record

Having won 10 Women’s Championships over the last four years, Charlotte Flair is the most decorated WWE Women’s Champion of all time.

The high tally of title reigns has caused a lot of debate amongst fans, simply because a lot of those reigns have been very short.

Speaking before The Revival vs. The New Day, Big E joked that his faction will not be able to catch Flair if they failed to win their seventh Tag Team titles by defeating The Revival.

