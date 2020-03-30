AEW star willing to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for an interesting title

Shinsuke Nakamura has been challenged to a fight by a top AEW star.

Will we see Nakamura respond to the challenge made by this AEW star?

Shinsuke Nakamura (left) as the WWE Intercontinental Champion

Having recently signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling, Lance Archer is ready to unleash his wrath on the rest of the AEW roster. However, as we wait for the in-ring AEW debut of Archer, 'The Murderhawk Monster' recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter where he revealed that he is willing to challenge WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura.

Lance Archer willing to challenge Nakamura for the 'King of Strong Style' title

Prior to signing with AEW this year, Lance Archer was a vital part of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster, where he had excelled as a singles competitor after having spent quite a notable amount of time in a tag team along with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Archer was recently asked on Twitter who he felt is the King of Strong Style, to which the former IWGP US Champion rightfully claimed that the title currently belongs to Nakamura. However, the former WWE star did claim that he is willing to challenge Nakamura for it.

Archer, who during his time with NJPW had shared the ring with Nakamura, sent out the following tweet:

Well. @ShinsukeN claims it. But I’d challenge him for it. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 30, 2020

What's next for Lance Archer?

Lance Archer will be making his in-ring debut for AEW on the upcoming edition of Dynamite and the former IWGP US Champion is expected to engage in a feud against Cody Rhodes. However, a match between Nakamura and Archer is very unlikely to take place at this stage in both of their careers.