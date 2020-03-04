AEW teases arrival of former WWE star

New signing imminent?

AEW have been teasing a lot of things on social media recently, not least of all the identity of The Exalted One. But while all eyes have been on Matt Hardy, it looks like the company may be preparing to welcome another man who, well, has a pretty famous pair of eyes himself!

Taking to Twitter just moments ago, AEW posted their trademark black photo with two simple words that managed to whip their fanbase into a frenzy.

"It's Wednesday."

And by now, I think we all know what that means...

Luke Harper, cryptically but perhaps rather geniusly, has been tweeting out "It's [day]. You know what that means," for, well, longer than the time he's been a free agent. Not only that, he's exclusively been tweeting this out every single day, with absolutely nothing else in between.

Luke Harper also recently changed his name, reverting it back to Brodie Lee - the name he competed under before joining WWE - ahead of his no-compete clause with WWE coming to an end, which should be around about now.

Might AEW be teasing the debut of one Brodie Lee? Or might this be a red herring for something else to come? Well, it is Wednesday...

It's Wednesday. You know what that means. — . (@ThisBrodieLee) February 26, 2020