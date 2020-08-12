AEW trademarks 'Stadium Stampede'

All Elite Wrestling has filed to trademark the name of a speciality match that the promotion debuted earlier this year at AEW Double or Nothing.

On Thursday, August 6, 2020 AEW filed to trademark the term "Stadium Stampede." The first ever Stadium Stampede match took place at AEW Double or Nothing earlier this year in May inside TIAA Bank Field.

The #StadiumStampede is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of in my 30 years in the wrestling business. No joke...don’t miss it LIVE on PPV TONIGHT! @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/3rDXrgVqmU — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 23, 2020

AEW filed the trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the following purposes:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service. FIRST USE: 20200523. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200523"

AEW Stadium Stampede match

The first ever Stadium Stampede match took place at AEW Double or Nothing on May 23, 2020.

The main event of the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the Stadium Stampede match saw Matt Hardy and The Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) go up against The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz).

The match lasted 34 minutes and was shot inside of TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL team owned by The Khan Family, who also own All Elite Wrestling.

Advertisement

The Stadium Stampede featured several iconic moments. Moments from the Stadium Stampede match also included Sammy Guevara being chased down by "Hangman" Adam Page on a horse, multiple versions of Matt Hardy being seen during a spot with Santana and Ortiz in a swimming pool and Chris Jericho challenging a call by AEW official Aubrey Edwards.

The match would eventually be won by The Elite and Matt Hardy when Kenny Omega hit the One-Winged Angel onto Sammy Guevara from out of the stands at TIAA Bank Field for the victory.