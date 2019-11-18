AEW trademarks Vince McMahon's comments about their company

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 Nov 2019, 23:12 IST SHARE

Long Time Coming?

In a surprising but not unexpected move, AEW has gone ahead and trademarked, "All Elite Wrestling Blood and Guts." According to Fightful, "The trademark was applied on November 13. It's also been reported that Cody Rhodes has also trademarked a term, which could hint at a possible gimmick match in the future.

Months ago, During the second quarter 2019 earnings call, Vince McMahon made comments about AEW and said that WWE will not do "do blood and guts and things of that nature, such as what is being done on our new potential competitor."

Some of AEW's best matches so far have had blood on full display and it doesn't look like AEW is going to back down from that for their big PPVs.

On the same note, Cody Rhodes also trademarked the term, "The Match Beyond" on November 13. This term was actually used by Dusty Rhodes to describe the WarGames match, which he created and is now owned by WWE and used extensively in NXT. It should be noted that the trademark covers goods and services which includes "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests."

Could Cody be coming up with a version of WarGames? It's possible as he has expressed a desire to do so in the past to buy up some of the WCW trademarks. Wrestling fans will find out in the months to come.