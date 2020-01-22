AEW turns infamous botch from Dark Order member into a storyline

Karan Bedi Published Jan 22, 2020

The punch everyone saw around the world (Pic Credit: Lee South/AEW)

There is nothing like turning a negative into positive and it seems that AEW creative has followed that mindset. On the last Dynamite episode of 2019, one of the Dark Order 'creepers' threw phantom punches at Dustin Rhodes during their decimation of The Young Bucks and The Elite.

The botch received serious criticism but AEW have now incorporated the same in a storyline.

In the scene released by All Elite Wrestling, Evil Uno reports to The Exalted One and said they underestimated SCU, when they offered Christopher Daniels to join the group. SCU and The Young Bucks fought back The Dark Order as they retreated. Evil Uno promises that the problem will be taken care off.

Before he leaves, The Exalted One stops Evil Uno and tells him that he wants the weak one gone. Uno responds in the affirmative and the scene cuts to a POV shot of Uno, Stu Grayson and The Beaver Boys standing over a crying person and Uno says: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"Look at me. Did you think we wouldn't find out? Do you work for someone else," asks Evil Uno. "Why did you join The Dark Order? Why did you show weakness? I'm disappointed in you – you showed so much potential. Why did you do it? Just tell me, I want to know the truth."

Evil Uno then calls Grayson, who punches out 'the weak one'. It's an interesting choice, but it also shows that AEW is listening to their critics and trying to turn into something creative. While The Dark Order has had a mixed response, it'll be interesting to see who will be revealed as The Exalted One.