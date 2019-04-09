AEW/UFC News: Conor McGregor and Chris Jericho get into a heated exchange on Twitter

Soumik Datta

Not the first time these two have been going at it

What's the story?

In the culmination to WrestleMania 35, Irish Mixed Martial Artist Conor McGregor congratulated Becky Lynch for winning both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion and becoming a double champion, in the process.

McGregor himself is someone who knows a thing or two about being a double champion, much like Pro Wrestling veteran Chris Jericho, with whom 'The Notorious One' got into yet another heated confrontation on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded WrestleMania 35 show, 'The Man' Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey made history as the three women competed in the first ever all women's main event in WrestleMania history.

With Rousey walking into her second WrestleMania as the Raw Women's Champion, the former UFC star had the task of defending her title against not one but two of WWE's very best in the form of Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who walked in as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Lynch, on the other hand, won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match and earned her way to the main event of 'Mania 35.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter and congratulated Becky Lynch on her historic win at The Grandest Stage of Them All and also had a few kind words for both Charlotte Flair and his former UFC colleague, Ronda Rousey.

However, one particular fan replied to McGregor by claiming that Lynch is indeed not the first 'champ-champ' in WWE history, rather it is Chris Jericho, who won both the WWF and WCW World Championship back in 2002 becoming an undisputed champion in the process.

McGregor was fast enough to respond to the fan, claiming that one of the Jericho's belts was actually the WCW belt and wasn't categorized under the same organization. The former UFC Lightweight Champion further added that both titles must be fully unified and interim belts do not make the cut.

Below is McGregor's full tweet, where he also addressed himself as the OG 'Champ-Champ':

One of these is a WCW belt.

Both belts must be won under the same organization and both titles must be fully unified also.

Interim titles do not make the cut.

The belts must also be held consecutively.

This is for true “Champ Champ” status.

Yours sincerely,

The Champ Champ™️ https://t.co/b7dW8T1Gty — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

In response, Chris Jericho initially thanked McGregor for the explanation and further pointed out the fact that Jericho did capture both titles under the same organization, that being WWE, right after it purchased WCW.

The AEW star also labeled 'The Notorious One' as a mark and asked him to move along.

Thanks for the explanation of the rules Champ Champ. But Both belts were won under the same organization, on the same night. Now quit being a mark and move along, junior. https://t.co/2HYkmdAI5i — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 9, 2019

What's next?

Chris Jericho is currently preparing for a mega rematch against Kenny Omega at All Elite Wrestling's first event, Double or Nothing in May.

Whereas, Conor McGregor is seemingly vouching of a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

