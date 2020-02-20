AEW unveils new 'Unrivaled' range of action figures

AEW and Jazwares have released a series of action figures

All Elite Wrestling have today unveiled their first-ever series of action figures in collaboration with toy giant Jazwares.

The collection, entitled 'Unrivaled', will initially featuring AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and more - and will be on display at Jazwares’ booth at Toy Fair New York on February 22-26, before hitting retail later this year.

The action figures boast 25 points of articulation, real 3d scanned likenesses and a variety of accessories and authentic ring wear, with the Action Ring to play-and-display Unrivaled figures and the AEW World Championship Title Belt planned for the fall release too.

AEW's Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer Dana Massie said:

“When AEW launched just over a year ago, we couldn’t have imagined there would be a toy line this soon, featuring our wrestlers, making its debut at Toy Fair in New York City - but, we’ve always known from the start that we have the greatest fans in the world, and we’re constantly looking for new ways to positively engage and connect with them in ways that matter.

Massie continued:

Our partnership with Jazwares ramps up our commitment to fan engagement, and we hope our fans will love the AEW action figures and collectibles representing the personalities who have become part of their lives each Wednesday on TNT, at our pay-per-view events and beyond.”

You can read the entire press release below.

