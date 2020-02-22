AEW veteran says, "I don't know if we'll ever be as big as WWE" (Exclusive)

All Elite Wrestling

One of AEW’s biggest names has said he’s unsure if the company will ever surpass WWE – but wants the company to focus on being a good place to work.

All Elite Wrestling has gotten off to a flyer of a start during its first 14 months or so in business.

They’ve recruited some of the highest-caliber talents on the planet with the likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and John Moxley, and have quickly gathered a cult fanbase around the world.

Their weekly television show, Dynamite, regularly outperforms the WWE export of NXT which airs in the same slot on Wednesday nights, with critics praising their output.

It seems, though, that AEW are building steadily and have no designs on global domination of the wrestling industry just yet.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda’s Matty Paddock, veteran AEW announcer Tony Schiavone insisted that his greatest wish is that the company remains a good place to work for its employees.

The 62-year-old is a key part of the company's broadcast team, but also spent time at WWE early in his career, with a stint as a lead commentator at the turn of the 1990s.

He remains well placed, then, to comment on the position of both companies and just where AEW its in the grand scheme of it all.

He said:

I don’t know if AEW will ever be as big as the WWE; with a Network, and the reach that they have overseas, because WWE has been around for a long time. But I’d like to see it be a viable part of wrestling [and] I’d like it to be a place where very good professional wrestlers – both men and women – can come and make a good living, and be treated fairly… that’s what I’d like AEW to be.”

Be sure to check out the extended, exclusive Dropkick Diskussions interview with Schiavone: