AEW vs. WWE - Why Full Gear is already a better show than Survivor Series 2021

AEW Full Gear has already trumped WWE Survivor Series, and the latter hasn't even aired. This is due to the hodgepodge nature of the pay-per-view's build.

Compare how Kenny Omega and Hangman Page told a story that spanned two years to how the four Survivor Series teams were announced on social media one fine day. Compare the emotional nature of the CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston build-up from AEW Full Gear to the absolute lack of anticipation for the Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match.

Crazily enough, the most eagerly-awaited match from Survivor Series may not even be a result of WWE's booking. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have a real-life feud, and the audience is curious to see how it will eventually play out.

Hey, what happens to Team RAW if they're able to defeat Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series? What does the winner of the 25-person Battle Royal get? The winner earns no reward, and as a consequence, the viewer at home isn't rewarded for tuning in either.

Almost all of the matches at AEW Full Gear had stakes or the winners emerged smelling of roses, tussling against each other in the following episode of Dynamite (like MJF and CM Punk).

What does WWE Survivor Series need to do to outshine AEW Full Gear?

There's only one man who can tip the balance in WWE Survivor Series' favor vs. Full Gear. And his name is The Rock! He's a man who transcends the industry, was on top at the height of the business' popularity, and is likely to show up, based on Roman Reigns teasing it on the Tonight show.

The long-term nature of AEW's booking philosophy is certainly something viewers enjoy. But even that may pale in comparison to The Rock's star power.

