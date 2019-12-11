AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defends former WCW veteran from social media attack

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 14:23 IST SHARE

Chris Jericho (right) along with Jake Hager on Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter in defense of his former WCW colleague Disco Inferno, after the latter was attacked on social media by a fan who was of the opinion that Inferno is an embarrassment and joke to the Pro Wrestling industry.

Disco Inferno's run with WCW

Disco Inferno first competed in WCW in the year 1995 and during his six-year tenure with the promotion, the former nWo Wolfpac member achieved numerous accomplishments and won several titles including the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, WCW Television Championships (on two occasions), and is also a former one-time WCW Tag Team Champion, as well.

Chris Jericho defends Disco Inferno on social media

In one of Mia Yim's recent tweets, a fan decided to insult former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno by claiming that nobody ever paid a dime to watch Inferno wrestle and further called him a joke and embarrassment to Pro Wrestling.

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was quick to respond, as he replied to the fan stating Disco Inferno was truly great at doing his job and the former always loved working with the WCW veteran.

Totally not true jerkoff. @TheRealDisco was great at what he did and I LOVED working with him. So shut your ass and eff off. https://t.co/x9T6nc5FCD — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 8, 2019

What's next for Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho is currently gearing up for his upcoming match against Jungle Boy on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.