AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recalls a favourite WWE Royal Rumble moment from his past

Even as the current AEW World Champion, it is safe to say that Chris Jericho loves the Royal Rumble match - he knows enough about it after all.

The 49-year-old Canadian may be the top dog in All Elite Wrestling, but there's little doubt that his time in WWE remains firmly rooted in not only his memory, but that of fans around the world.

Not least at the forefront of Jericho's mind would be the Rumble; WWE's New Year spectacular. After all, the Fozzy star has spent more accumulative time in the Royal Rumble than any other man in history. Statistics show that at a combined total of over five hours in Rumble matches under his belt, the former Undisputed WWE Champion is streets ahead of the next highest in that category, - Triple H, who has a combined totall of four hours.

It stands to reason, then, that Jericho has a number of standout, memorable moments from these encounters, and he used his Twitter account on Sunday to highlight exactly one of those.

Three years ago, a brash and boastful Jericho stood posing in the ring at the 2017 Rumble when, catching him unawares, British grappler,Gentleman Jack Gallagher left him red faced - and sore in other areas too!

Love this spot ! https://t.co/akZqFVC7C9 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 19, 2020

That would arguably be the highlight of Gallagher's night, unfortunately. He would be eliminated by Mark Henry after less than three minutes in the match. Y2J would go on to fare much better despite entering early at number two, battling in the ring for almost 61 minutes before being dumped out by Roman Reigns.

The 2017 Rumble was won, in the end, by Randy Orton who went on to claim the WWE Championship from Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Chris Jericho