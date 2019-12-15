AEW Wrestler reveals why he didn't join WWE on Chris Jericho's podcast

In an interview on Chris Jericho's Podcast, Talk is Jericho, Sammy Guevara discussed his career, his future, and on his WWE experience. Sammy said he didn't want to sign with WWE as he believed that during his tryout, he felt that WWE treated the "models and ex-football players" better than the wrestlers themselves.

Who is Sammy Guevara?

Sammy Guevara is probably one of the brightest prospects in AEW. A member of The Inner Circle, Guevara is being primed to be a breakout star. Before that, Guevara wrestled for several wrestling promotions including Lucha Underground, AAA and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG).

Sammy also revealed that he did try it for the WWE in 2017 and also had some dark matches with the promotion with The Matadores, Primo & Epico.

Why did Sammy Guevara not join WWE?

Sammy revealed that the original tryout in 2017 was brutal and detailed the grueling training activities involved. He said, (H/T Wrestling Inc)

''I did have a WWE tryout in 2017, but I think it was just for me to get into the system. It was definitely a difficult tryout. I was doing a bunch of cardio leading up to that. I had the elevation masks on. They were making us run the ropes, dropping down over bags, high knees holding on to the top ropes. We would do that in 5 different rings, and then line back up and do all sorts of different stuff. William Regal was there; Norman Smiley was there. Ricky Starks was in the tryout as well."

But it was also the tryout that turned Guevara off WWE, as he felt the company was more interested in the ex-football players and models than the wrestlers themselves. He said, (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"I don't think any wrestler got signed. I think a collegiate wrestler got signed. It felt that if you want to do this for a living f**k you, but these models, ex-Football players they treated them really good and almost shame on you for actually wanting to be a wrestler. It seemed like when the cameras were on they really played it up. It felt like a whole gimmick to me because everyone was chill until the cameras were on and suddenly they start drilling and yelling at you. I'm like, alright, I see what this is. It definitely opened up my eyes because I wouldn't want to be there, maybe not ever, but certainly not now just because of the way they treated me. Maybe it's different now, I don't know, but during that time I saw that unless I was a somebody it's going to be hell here."

While many wrestlers have had positive experiences with WWE, Sammy didn't seem to see it in the same way. At the moment, Guevara looks like he will have a strong footing going forward in AEW.