AEW Wrestler says Jon Moxley is going to kill tag team partner

Dec 30, 2019

Keep your friends close...

It was recently announced that Jon Moxley will be in action on the 1 January episode of AEW Dynamite. The Homecoming edition of Dynamite will feature Moxley taking on Trent of Best Friends.

While one would expect them to be best friends, Chuck Taylor wasn't too supportive of his tag team partner. On Twitter, Taylor 'jokingly' said that Moxley was going to kill him.

Trent didn't take too kindly to the tweet and responded with an expletive.

hahaha oh man he’s gonna kill you — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) December 29, 2019

While it's probably justified to say that Moxley will go over in this match, he will also have to answer Chris Jericho's invitation to join The Inner Circle. But it won't be shocking if, as many are predicting, Moxley declines the offer.

It's been apparent that AEW has been building up to a Moxley vs Jericho match. That will be at either Revolution or Double or Nothing; the likelihood of it happening on Dynamite is slim to none.

Jericho has yet to lose a match in AEW, and he drew his last match on 18 December with Jungle Boy. AEW did the smart thing by ensuring that Jericho stays Champion till it's time to take the belt off him, and the person to do that could well be Moxley.