AEW wrestler tells Chris Jericho why he turned down WWE

Allin explained why he turned down WWE

Darby Allin was a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast to discuss his life, career, and future plans. He also revealed on the podcast that he turned down an offer from WWE as he felt that he wouldn't get the right opportunities there.

Allin revealed to Jericho that it was Cody Rhodes who signed him to AEW after seeing him in a match with Pentagon. Y2J then asked if Allin was ever approached by WWE to which he said yes, and added that he believed that he wouldn't have fit in well with the company's developmental system. He explained:

"They wanted to do something where I go to the performance center, not for a tryout, but just get signed and go to the performance center for a year and maybe do...a year from now...some crazy s%*t...f$$k that. The thing is, that's the beauty about AEW is, they're just going and making people. If I was there, god, it's crazy to think about and I have a lot of my friends that got the opportunity between AEW or WWE, they chose WWE."

"I was like come on guys, you can't, that goes back to being the fanboy. You know what I mean? You want to be the 100th dude who never sees the light of day or you want to be on the forefront of what we have, you know?"

Allin's point is well taken. It's understandable that WWE would not have been an ideal fit for a guy like him. His matches in AEW with Jericho, Rhodes, and Jon Moxley have been well received and there's no telling how high he can go in the pro wrestling business.