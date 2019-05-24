AEW/WWE News: Jim Ross says most people in WWE "don't understand wrestling"

Jim Ross is widely revered by several WWE legends

What's the story?

In a recent interview with ESPN, WWE Hall of Famer, prominent professional wrestling announcer and commentator Jim Ross opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Ross opined that most people currently working in the WWE, "don't understand wrestling".

Additionally, good ol' JR did assert that despite his feelings about certain aspects of the current administration in the WWE, the company does have some brilliant people as well.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Ross is regarded by many as one of the most creative and influential personalities in the world of professional wrestling.

For several decades, Ross has worked both behind-the-scenes and as an on-screen personality for several notable professional wrestling promotions over the course of his long and storied career.

While Ross spent a considerable amount of time working for the WWE, his role in the company's creative process decreased over the years following which he recently parted ways with them and signed with AEW.

The heart of the matter

Addressing his departure from the WWE, Jim Ross explained that he waited for his contract with the organization to run out, and had agreed with head honcho Vince McMahon that they wouldn't even negotiate to renew his deal.

Ross insinuated that his diminished role in the WWE creative process likely contributed in him choosing to leave the company and added that he now looks forward to working for AEW, and serving as AEW President Tony Khan's consigliere.

Furthermore, Ross elucidated that he is not in charge of hiring people to AEW; and his role is that of a Senior Adviser...JR continued that he aims to help out talent by giving them feedback on their performances, if and when they come up to him asking for his advice.

Moreover, with regard to his feelings on some of the administrative staff in the WWE, Ross stated --

"I've always had a little bit of creative freedom to express myself...Over time WWE kind of reeled that back in, I guess they had some of that research or it was due to personal philosophy, I don't have a clue, but most of them don't understand wrestling -- they are in administration there."

"They are great marketers, they've got some brilliant, brilliant people in WWE, no doubt about it, but I think some of the key decisions are being made without an inordinate amount of product knowledge, which is not going to make them happy to hear, but that's the way I look at it. Vince could do better by surrounding himself with a different kind of consultant or writer or creative people or whatever."

What's next?

Jim Ross will appear as a part of the broadcast team for AEW's first event Double or Nothing, which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25th.

