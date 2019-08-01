WWE/AEW News: People backstage in AEW believe CM Punk could return to WWE

CM Punk

What's the story?

During an ESPN interview with CM Punk, the former WWE Champion flatly denied that he would be making a return to pro wrestling and signing with All Elite Wrestling.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some backstage in WWE were upset with what Punk had to say. Some people backstage believe, based on Punk's comments, that he could be returning to WWE.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk was interviewed by Marc Raimondi from ESPN. During their talk, Punk said he would not be at All Out and claiming that AEW had sort of hinted that he might. When asked to clarify what he meant, Punk said:

“They do videos where they talk about me. They're constantly talking about me in the media. And again, maybe this sounds like I'm badgering them, but I'm not. It's just something that happens. I'm a popular guy to talk about. But I'm not doing interviews talking about them. If people ask me about it, I say no, I won't be there.”

“The last thing I got -- I got a text from Cody [Rhodes]. And again, I almost don't even know how to reply to them sometimes, because if I reply, they do interviews and are like, `Oh yeah, I just talked to Punk.’ I'm kind of damned if I do, damned if I don't."

The heart of the matter

There's quite a few people backstage at All Elite Wrestling are not happy with Punk's quotes, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. AEW management believe they have been nothing but upfront with Punk, and believe that they have always maintained that they are interested in bringing Punk in but that he had never expressed interest.

Some backstage believe that CM Punk could be returning to WWE, based on what he said during the interview although this would be a surprise.

What's next?

AEW's next PPV, All Out, takes place on August 31st from CM Punk's hometown, Chicago, IL.