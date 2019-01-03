AEW/WWE News: Wrestling Community Reacts To The Emergence of All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling

2019 is already a memorable year for wrestling fans as the pro-wrestling universe is set to witness a brand new promotion in the near future. Independent wrestlers Nick and Matt Jackson, The Young Bucks, along with former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes launched their own wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling, earlier this week.

All Elite Wrestling will have a huge corporate backing as the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, Tony Khan, is set to be behind the promotion that will have Cody and the Young Bucks as the Executive Vice Presidents. This won't be a new role for the trio because they already have the experience of booking the All In PPV in 2018.

The first event of the promotion will be All In 2, which is called Double or Nothing but the Elite has not given away more details about the date or time of the event. However, there are speculations that further details will be given in a rally which has been scheduled in Jacksonville on January 8.

Apart from Cody and the Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole's wife Britt Baker and Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes have been signed to the promotion so far. There is also a lot of speculation indicating that legendary superstars like Goldberg and Chris Jericho are also in the fray to join the promotion.

The emergence of this promotion will give WWE some much-needed competition which in turn will force them to come up with better storylines and matches. Ever since the announcement of All Elite Wrestling, a lot of familiar faces in the wrestling community have expressed their wishes to the trio.

However, it has to be noted that no one from WWE barring Goldust, who is the brother of Cody Rhodes, has commented about the promotion.

Here are some of the tweets:

Let’s change the world. pic.twitter.com/TQysDVuE4O — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 1, 2019

See you in Jacksonville. Let’s change the world. https://t.co/hTbzwZc3Bx — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 1, 2019

Want to take this time to say just how proud I am of @CodyRhodes . My brother has everything our father had. He has learned so much about being a wrestler, a business man, and an entertainer. He will bring it, in this huge venture he has created. #BestOfLuck #AEW. Love ya brother — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 2, 2019

What a way to start the year 🥂 https://t.co/8qTq9DcbTF — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 1, 2019

Thank you for making the decision to do this a no-brainer. We cannot do it without you. #AllEliteWrestling — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 1, 2019

📞 hi AEW, need a job boy? #GoodGuyTamaTonga — 'Good Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 1, 2019

Things just got interesting.... pro wrestling is on fire. Hello 2019 https://t.co/KsBJDnYaqu — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 1, 2019

