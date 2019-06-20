AEW/WWE Rumors: All Out ticket demand more than that of WrestleMania 35

All Out had more demand than 'Mania

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV garnered more demand than WrestleMania 35.

Ticket demand for All Out was reportedly in the range of 137,600!

AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing, emanated from the MGM Grand on May 25th. The show was a jam-packed card from top to bottom and featured the shocking debut of Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE.

Amidst WWE's rating woes and the weekly product not getting any better, AEW came in as a genuine alternative for fans of professional wrestling. A few days ago, AEW sold out the Augst 31st PPV in 15 minutes. The show will be headlined by Chris Jericho and Hangman Page for the AEW World Title. The other main event of the night will see Jon Moxley take on Kenny Omega.

WrestleMania 35 was a groundbreaking event, as it featured the first-ever women's main event in the history of the show, with Becky Lynch defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both Women's Titles.

The Sears Centre in Chicago has a capacity of just over 10,000, but the number of tickets requested was around 137,600, according to WOR. Numbers coming from AEW's official site and multiple ticket outlets suggested that AEW All Out could have sold out a stadium.

[WWE] had WrestleMania in MetLife Stadium, and they sold it out quick, but it wasn't this level of demand.

On the other hand, WWE seems to be struggling to sell out its next PPV, Stomping Grounds. The three top title matches of the show are all rematches from previous events, which might be the major reason why the ticket sales were poor.

AEW seems to be doing really well when it comes to attracting the lapsed fans who had given up on wrestling for a long while. All Out becoming a major success would only help matters for the promotion as we move forward.

