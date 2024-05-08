Afa Anoa'i set for another major surgery: What happened to the WWE legend?

It appears that WWE legend Afa Anoa'i is dealing with a few health issues and is hopefully on the road to recovery. His daughter, Vale Anoa'i, took to social media and posted an update on her father's latest health status.

"Dad's still got it! Look at that bicep! Not bad for 80 and recovering from back surgery! Keep him in your prayers, the heart valve replacement surgery is on Thursday," she wrote on X.

At the age of 80, Afa Anoa'i has been going through a tough time, dealing with some major health issues lately. He recently had back surgery after taking a fall. Before that, he dealt with pneumonia and suffered a heart attack twice.

Still, it appears that he is doing well now, but he will need additional heart surgery to fully recover.

Afa Anoa'i's son, aka Manu, didn't believe Cody Rhodes would defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns headlined Night Two of WrestleMania 40 last month and eventually saw The American Nightmare finishing his story and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhodes ended Reigns' 1,316-day title reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and became the new face of WWE. Still, Anoa'i Jr. didn't believe Cody Rhodes would be able to defeat The Tribal Chief.

"Do stories ever finish? This is pro wrestling. They keep going. I mean, if we could look back at anybody's story, The Rock is still writing his story, Ric Flair is still writing his story. We write stories for as long as we're around. To be honest with you, I don't think Cody has a chance. I don't think he stands a chance," Anoa'i Jr. said during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Roman Reigns and Afa Anoa'i Jr. are cousins, so it doesn't come as a surprise that he showed his support to his relative. Still, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious and it remain to be seen if The Tribal Chief will try to re-claim the title once he is back from his hiatus.

