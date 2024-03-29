Cody Rhodes will lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, according to Bloodline relative (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Afa Anoa'i Jr. does not rate Cody Rhodes' chances of beating his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. wrestled as Manu on WWE's main roster in 2008 and 2009. The 39-year-old was a member of the Legacy faction alongside Rhodes before being kicked out of the group.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. backed Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on April 7. He also referenced how Rhodes' "finish the story" phrase does not necessarily make sense in the wrestling business:

"Do stories ever finish? This is pro wrestling," Afa Anoa'i Jr. said. "They keep going. I mean, if we could look back at anybody's story, The Rock is still writing his story, Ric Flair is still writing his story. We write stories for as long as we're around. To be honest with you, I don't think Cody has a chance. I don't think he stands a chance." [10:53 – 11:14]

Watch the video above to hear Afa Anoa'i Jr. talk about his family history with Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Why Afa Anoa'i Jr. thinks Cody Rhodes will lose at WrestleMania XL

On April 6, The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania XL. The following night, Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the second WrestleMania in a row.

If The Rock and Reigns win their tag team match, Bloodline members will be involved in the title bout the next day. If they lose, however, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the Reigns vs. Rhodes match.

Regardless of the tag team match outcome, Afa Anoa'i Jr. is convinced Roman Reigns will retain against Cody Rhodes:

"I think he's outmatched, he's outclassed, he's outleveled. Yeah, he's a star, but we're talking different kinds of levels right now. We're talking Rock levels, Roman levels, we're talking some of the greatest of all time. Cody can potentially be that one day, I'm not taking it from him, but he's just not that yet." [11:17 – 11:40]

In the same interview, Afa Anoa'i Jr. addressed whether he could represent The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL.

How would you book Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. runs the Battlefield Pro Wrestling promotion in Pennsylvania. Find out details about future events here.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Which team do you think will win at WrestleMania XL? Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins The Rock and Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion