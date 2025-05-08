After Dakota Kai’s release: 6 WWE Superstars who could join Damage CTRL

Dakota Kai’s abrupt WWE exit has left Damage CTRL with a huge gap, as fans of the all-female faction are musing about who could replace the former Superstar.

It is a requisite for the ideal replacement to bring in her A-game and knack for chaos to match the group’s intense vibe. With WWE’s women’s division brimming with talent, their next member could elevate its legacy as one of the best wrestling collectives in the promotion, including its dynamic.

Here are six in-ring talents that could be a part of the team.

#6. Tatum Paxley

Ready to unleash chaos. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Tatum Paxley—NXT’s rising Superstar is a plausible replacement for the recently released Dakota Kai.

Her unhinged charisma, paired with her unique blend of athleticism, should blend well with Damage CTRL’s intense style, especially with The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) and reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky.

Further, her unpredictability and cunning, as seen in her NXT matches and promos, will certainly add a chaotic edge to the faction’s narrative.

#5. Karmen Petrovic

Slicing her way to the main roster. (Image credits: wwe.com)

NXT’s Karmen Petrovic joining Damage CTRL and replacing Dakota Kai will surely be a huge addition to the team.

Being a third-degree karate black belt, paired with an athleticism that is described as Olympic-level, will give the faction substantial firepower against other wrestling stables within the promotion. Her recent storyline showcases her growing charisma, and with a main roster call-up to Damage CTRL, her WWE run will certainly get that much-needed push.

#4. Zoey Stark

Absolute badass. (Image credits: wwe.com)

RAW Superstar Zoey Stark would also be a suitable fit to fill in the void Dakota Kai left behind on Damage CTRL.

Stark’s heelish persona and aggressive playstyle align with the faction’s hard-hitting aesthetic. Further, her stint as a former member of the now-defunct Pure Fusion Collective proves her stable experience.

Her inclusion in Damage CTRL could elevate the group’s dominance, especially against top Superstars like Rhea Ripley.

#3. Giulia could also replace Dakota Kai

Expand Tweet

Giulia is indeed an NXT standout and could also replace Dakota Kai in Damage CTRL if she gets called up to the main roster.

Her superb in-ring work back in Japan is well documented, and WWE fans are now witnessing how good she really is. She quickly rose to the ranks when she won the NXT Women’s Championship from Roxanne Perez during New Year’s Evil. This proves that she also has what it takes to elevate the group to another level.

Her Japanese roots complement existing members Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Iyo Sky, fostering cultural synergy within the all-female faction.

#2. Thekla

Former Stardom wrestler Thekla caught the attention of wrestling promotions in the West, so she is about to hit it in the big league.

She could be WWE-bound and be part of Damage CTRL, replacing Dakota Kai, which will certainly boost her career as a professional wrestler. However, recent reports and hints suggest that she may be leaning toward rival promotion AEW, as there are indications that she has already signed with them. While such developments are in the air, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

Her agility and aggressiveness inside the ring—where her preferences are grappling, submission, and high-flying—will certainly put th women’s roster on notice, not to mention boost the group’s popularity as a wrestling faction. This provided that The Toxic Spider opts to sign with WWE.

#1. Bayley returns to Damage CTRL

Bayley returning to the faction is also a plausible scenario since she is the wrestling stable’s founder.

She could refresh the faction and replace Dakota Kai, bringing back her in-ring versatility to the team. Despite the past betrayals, they could patch things up and usher in a new narrative for the group.

Her connection to the fans and impressive mic skills are just two factors that can amplify their faction’s presence within WWE.

