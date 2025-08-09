After John Cena, Triple H may have subtly indicated another top WWE star’s new character was a failure

The creative regime of Triple H finally pulled the trigger and turned John Cena heel earlier this year. However, things didn't work the way the company expected, leading to the sudden drop of his villainous character and turning him back into a babyface once again.When Cena appeared on SmackDown after SummerSlam, he received a thunderous reaction from the WWE Universe, which was enough proof that his heel run was quite possibly a failure.Meanwhile, with recent developments, it appears that Triple H may have subtly indicated that, after Cena, the character change for R-Truth was a failure, too.R-Truth turned his comedic character into a serious oneA few months back, Truth made his return to the Stamford-based promotion at Money in the Bank 2025 after disclosing that he had been released from WWE. After his comeback, Truth dropped his comedic gimmick and introduced everyone to Ron Killings.This new character of the veteran was quite serious and ready to handle business on the blue brand. The last time Truth competed in the squared circle was on July 27, 2025, at a WWE SuperShow in Mexico.Old Truth is back on SmackDownHowever, on SmackDown this week, Cena and Truth were engaged in a confrontation, where the veteran asserted that if the old John Cena was back, so was he. This confirms that Triple H has dropped the Truth's heel gimmick, and it also implies that, after what many feel was a not-so-successful villainous turn of John Cena, the Ron Killing character switch too was a failure by The Game's creative team.It will be intriguing to see what the creative team does in terms of booking R-Truth nsxt, after his comedic character seemingly came back on Friday Night SmackDown.Fans shared mixed reactions to R-Truth's old version return under Triple H's creative regimeAfter Triple H suddenly dropped R-Truth's 'Ron Killing' gimmick, fans had a mixed reaction online. Many believe that the comedic segments of the veteran were legendary, and his return in that role was the perfect decision to take. Fans also marked Cena and Truth's backstage segment as a wholesome moment.However, some fans were disappointed with this move, stating that Truth's serious character needed to be explored and booked properly. The Ron Killing gimmick also appeared to be promising and could have led to a great run for the 53-year-old star in the Stamford-based promotion.Jahmeir D. ✭ @JDCowboys2LINKThey reverted R Truth’s character 💔💔Victor Taylor Perry @wallflowerperryLINKThat entire segment with Cena and R Truth made me smile. 😀With how things have now drastically changed, only time will tell whether reverting the role of the legendary star was a good decision by Triple H.