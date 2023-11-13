After Logan Paul's retirement announcement, Triple H faces a new WWE dilemma

Logan Paul's days in the boxing ring appear to be over. The 28-year-old defeated mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in his most recent fight in Manchester, England, on October 14. Since then, The Maverick has made it clear his future lies in WWE.

In a recent interview with Fox Business, Paul announced his retirement from boxing, claiming "there is no more money" in the sport. He also outlined his plans to become a full-time wrestler, having made an extraordinary impact in WWE since his in-ring debut in April 2022.

On November 4, Paul defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to win the United States Championship. Now, following his unexpected retirement from boxing, the online sensation has given WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H a healthy dilemma.

Should Triple H continue to book Paul sporadically, keeping his status as a special attraction with crossover appeal intact? Or, if the new US Champion is serious about wrestling full-time, could we see him compete in dozens of matches per year, even at live events?

If he goes down the latter route, the recent departure of Ronda Rousey should serve as a warning to Triple H and WWE.

WWE cannot make the same Ronda Rousey mistake with Logan Paul

In 2018, UFC all-time great Ronda Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34. Although certain moments in the match were no doubt carefully choreographed, Rousey's performance was still arguably the best of any debutant in WWE history.

Like Logan Paul, Rousey was initially treated as a special attraction, partly because her limited schedule prevented fans from being overexposed to her. The problems started when she went full-time, wrestling frequently on television and at live events. The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost her special aura and became just another person on the roster. The way she was booked, particularly in 2022, also left a lot to be desired.

Paul's status as a part-time special attraction is working well for Triple H and WWE right now. In the coming years, it will be fascinating to see how a Rousey-esque schedule might work out for The Maverick.

How frequently do you think Logan Paul should appear on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

