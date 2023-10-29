Ronda Rousey breaks silence after officially leaving WWE

Ronda Rousey took to social media to send a message after being moved to the alumni section of the WWE website.

The former RAW Women's Champion last competed for the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam, where she took on Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. Rousey's future had been up in the air since her loss, and the star seemingly confirmed her departure last night as she made a shocking appearance at Lucha VaVoom's Area 51 event.

WWE today confirmed the same as the Baddest Woman on the Planet was moved from active superstars to the alumni section of their website. Soon after the incident, it was announced that Ronda Rousey would appear for Wrestling Revolver in November 2023.

The star also hyped up her upcoming appearance on social media. However, she did not mention anything about her departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"This is gunna be fun, hope to see ya there - All profits from ticket sales going directly to Lahaina wildfire survivors via Venmo Mutual Aid @lahainavenmo," she posted.

Ronda Rousey had a lackluster second run with WWE

Ronda Rousey first signed with WWE in 2017 with a lot of hype behind her. The star also stood up to her name as she was a part of the first women's WrestleMania main event match alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

However, after losing the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, Ronda took a long hiatus. She returned to the company in 2022 at the Royal Rumble and won the Women's Battle Royal. However, she failed to gain traction in her second stint with the company.

Ronda reportedly had a hard-out date in her contract and decided to call it curtains after putting over her real-life close friend Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. While many expected her to retire from pro wrestling for good, the star has shocked the world by showing up on the independent circuit.

