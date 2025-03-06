After Naomi, Jade Cargill to take out major WWE star and take her WrestleMania 41 spot? Chances explored

Jade Cargill shocked the world when she returned to WWE to kickoff the Women's Elimination Chamber match. While it seemed like Cargill was about to take out Liv Morgan, she entered the Chamber and attacked Naomi, eventually eliminating her from the match even before it started by unleashing a brutal assault.

Ad

After taking out Naomi, Jade Cargill might go after Bianca Belair and take her out too, replacing her in the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. The EST of WWE ended up victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and is now set to face the new Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, for the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

An interesting thing to note is when Cargill returned and was about to attack Naomi, the latter's expression featured fear. Some fans suggest a similar expression was seen on Bianca's face as well when her former tag team partner returned. But Cargill could only attack Naomi, because Belair was locked inside a pod.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is seemingly clear that the real-life Bloodline member was the one who attacked Cargill in the parking lot a few months ago. However, considering Belair's condition after the return, The EST might also be involved with Naomi in attacking The Storm.

Following the attack on Naomi, Cargill was nowhere to be found backstage. She might appear next to unleash an assualt on Belair, punching her ticket to WrestleMania 41 by replacing The EST in the Women's World Title match.

Ad

(This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

Jade Cargill sent a cryptic message following her return to WWE

While The Storm of WWE has not uttered a word since her return to the company, she has sent out a cryptic message, leaving the WWE Universe confused.

In a recent post on Instagram, Cargill wrote that she won't say anything because everything could be seen, potentially teasing that Naomi was the one who attacked her a few months ago.

Ad

However, an update from Jade Cargill is still awaited. The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what the future holds for Cargill ahead of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback