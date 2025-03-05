Jade Cargill makes cryptic statement about Elimination Chamber attack

Jade Cargill shared a cryptic statement following her stunning return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Cargill returned after missing several months of action to attack Naomi at the premium live event this past Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

Ad

The 32-year-old was the victim of a heinous attack on the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown and was slammed on top of a car backstage. The blue brand's GM, Nick Aldis, was unable to discover the culprit, but the former AEW star made it known who she felt was responsible at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion brutally attacked Naomi ahead of the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and the beatdown took her out of the bout. Following her attack on The Glow, Cargill took to her Instagram to share a cryptic message.

Ad

Trending

"I ain’t gotta say it, because you see it ⚡️," she wrote.

Ad

Jade Cargill teamed up with Bianca Belair before the attack, and the duo was the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Naomi replaced Cargill during her hiatus, but the duo lost the title to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez last month on RAW.

Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match and will face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Bill Apter reacts to Jade Cargill's return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill's WWE return this past Saturday night at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter noted that Cargill's beatdown of Naomi looked very stiff, adding that it was done very well. However, he noted that he wasn't a fan of the company playing Jade Cargill's music before the attack.

"There's something I don't like here. When there is gonna be a sneak attack or somebody running in, why play their theme music? Number 1. Number 2, she had her wrestling gear on. So, didn't Naomi see her backstage, maybe? But it looked like a shoot to me. It was so stiff, like what Jade and Naomi went through there. I was like, 'Oh my god.' This was like real. It was so good." [From 14:03 onward]

Ad

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Naomi has been spotted wearing a neck brace following the attack. It will be interesting to see if the former SmackDown Women's Champion attempts to get revenge on Jade Cargill in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback